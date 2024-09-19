Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu welcomes simultaneous polls

Under the prospect of simultaneous elections, Naidu noted that the remaining time could be dedicated to administration, development and welfare.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th September 2024 10:19 pm IST
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s recent decision to accept a high-level committee’s recommendations for simultaneous polls.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the recommendations of the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous elections across the country.

“We (TDP) are welcoming that (simultaneous polls). From the beginning we wanted to have One Nation One Election,” Naidu told PTI Videos.

Under the prospect of simultaneous elections, Naidu noted that the remaining time could be dedicated to administration, development and welfare.

