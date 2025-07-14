Andhra Pradesh CM orders introduction of state-level Swachhta awards

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the introduction of Swachhta (cleanliness) awards in the state, modelled after the national Swachh Bharat Awards.

During a review meeting at the secretariat, the Chief Minister stressed the need to promote healthy competition among local bodies to meet cleanliness targets under the Swachh Andhra-Swarnandhra initiative.

“Naidu has ordered the creation of Swachhta awards in Andhra Pradesh, following the model of the national Swachh Bharat Awards. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of encouraging competition among local bodies to achieve cleanliness goals under the Swachh Andhra-Swarnandhra initiative,” said an official press release, quoting the CM.

He announced that special cleanliness events would be held on July 21 in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram – cities previously recognized under Swachh Bharat.

District-wide implementation of Swachh Andhra programmes was also mandated, said the press release.

On plastic waste management, officials reported that 17 urban bodies have already banned single-use plastics while Naidu called for self-help groups to produce biodegradable alternatives and ordered plans to eliminate plastic use in government offices.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to create incentives for industries participating in waste recycling and repurposing initiatives and also emphasised on developing a circular economy approach to achieve zero waste.