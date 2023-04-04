Andhra Pradesh CM sprains leg, cancels visit to Vontimitta temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his scheduled visit to Vontimitta temple in Kadapa district on Wednesday following a sprain in his leg while exercising, an official said on Tuesday.

Reddy was supposed to present silken raiments to the deity at Vontimitta temple, where Andhra Pradesh had started celebrating the “Sita-Rama Kalyanam” as a State festival.

“The Chief Minister sprained his leg while exercising this morning. Earlier also he injured his leg in this fashion and suffered for a long time. This incident has also resulted in leg pain,” said the official in a statement.

Doctors have advised the Chief Minister to cancel all travel plans, resulting in the cancellation of his Kadapa visit.

