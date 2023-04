Andhra Pradesh High Court bids farewell to Justice Ganga Rao

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court bid farewell to Justice (Retd) Ganga Rao on Tuesday, led by Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra.

Recalling the services of Rao, the Chief Justice said he enrolled as a lawyer in 1988 after passing out of Osmania University with a law degree and worked as junior lawyer under B S A Swamy.



After extending services as a government lawyer and standing counsel for the Central government, Rao joined the Andhra Pradesh High Court as a Judge on September 12, 2017, said Mishra in a statement.

Wishing the outgoing judge a happy retired life, the Chief Justice noted the AP High Court will miss the services of Rao.

The Anantapur-born judge recalled that he went to school at Pattikonda village in the same district to follow it up with law course in the Osmania University in 1987.



High Court Judges, public prosecutor Nagi Reddy, registrars, registrar general, senior lawyers, bar association, bar council members and others bid adieu to Rao.