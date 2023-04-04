AP: Palamaneru police arrest three persons for selling ganja

Upon his interrogation, information was received of the selling of ganja from another person named Sheikh Salim. The police seized the drug and arrested the person.

Tirupati: Palamaneru Police arrested three persons for selling ganja in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor.

DSP Sudhakar Reddy said that information was received that a man from Palamaneru was selling ganja from whom the police seized 2 kg of ganja.

Salim gave the information that another person was involved in the sale of ganja.

The police arrested Gangavaram Mandal, the third person and seized 2 kg of ganja from him.

A total of 10 kg of ganja was seized from three persons and an auto and a two-wheeler were also seized from their, the police said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.

