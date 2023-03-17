Hyderabad: Two peddlers held by SOT police, 7.2 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Special Operation Team (SOT), Madhapur Zone, along with Jeedimetla police apprehended two ganja sellers and seized 7.2 kg of dry ganja and two mobile phones all worth Rs 2,40,000.

The accused were identified as A. Mohan, residing at Yellammabanda, Shanshiguda, and a native of Narayanapuram, Dachepally, Guntur district (seller), B. Yashwanth of Gandhinagar, Hyderabad (seller) and Shyam Kumar of Vizag, and is the main supplier and is absconding. One of the accused Shyam Kumar was illegally transporting dry ganja for the past three years from Vizag to Hyderabad and selling it to needy people.

In this regard, Mohan working in Infosys Company, and Yaswanth working as HR at Ramky Constructions, residing in Hyderabad were selling ganja to consumers.

They revealed that they purchased seven kg of ganja from A-3 and sold at Rs 20,000 per kg.