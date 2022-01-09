Andhra Pradesh: Dispute over place of worship leaves 15 injured

Hyderabad: At least 15 people were injured on Saturday as a dispute over a place of worship in the Atmakur area of Kurnool turned violent.

Two groups clashed over the prayer site. One of the groups began assaulting the other, vehicles were burned, and stones were hurled at the police station. The dispute began when Srisailam Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in charge Budda Srikanth Reddy reached Atmakur and raised objections over the construction of a religious structure by another group behind Atmakuru Padmavati School.

Reddy’s objection led to a heated argument between the two groups, police arrived at the scene and tried to take control of the situation. However, the situation was beyond control since the two groups began fighting. In order to escape the rival group, Reddy drove his car and hit a bike which escalated the situation.

According to a report by India Today, Reddy was taken into custody by the police and shifted to the police station. The other group stormed into the police station, setting a few bikes and Reddy’s vehicle on fire.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang stated that some groups were deliberately trying to incite communal tensions. “Strict action would be taken against those involved in the violence,” he added.