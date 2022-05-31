Andhra Pradesh: Essar Ports Vizag terminal poised for strong FY23

Mumbai: Essar Vizag Terminal Limited (EVTL) operating India’s largest Ore Handling Complex in Visakhapatnam Port has recorded 1.3 MMT of cargo handling for April 2022, i.e., a run rate in excess of 14 MMT for FY22- 23 suggesting a growth of 10 per cent on an annualised basis.

For FY21-22, EVTL handled a cargo of 12.7 MMT. The surge in traffic marks the uptick in Indian Steel Sector which has been a major contributor to India’s manufacturing output.

EVTL handled 193 vessels and 1511 rakes in FY 21�22. It also achieved a monthly record of handling 171 rakes in March 2022. In April, M/s EVTL created another milestone by successfully loading a record 1,65,000 Metric Tons (MT) of Iron ore Fines on M.V. STAR ELINI Vessel – the largest ever parcel loaded and to call at Visakhapatnam Port

Rajiv Agarwal, Operating Partner (Infrastructure), Essar and Managing Director, Essar Ports, said, “The performance of Vizag Terminal is a testimony of our commitment to offer world class assets and services with technology at the core. Our facilities are conceptualised to give a sustainable advantage to our customers and trade. Our investments are a reflection of Essar’s ESG philosophy and an approach that places people before profits.”

Essar Ports has been a pioneer in investing in technologies and developing environment-friendly and efficient handling systems. EVTL’s fully mechanised eco-friendly infrastructure delivers a performance which can be benchmarked with the best across the globe, while also enabling lower logistics’ cost for customers.

All technological advancements have been done keeping the company’s ESG philosophy in mind and putting people before profits. The port has excellent connectivity through rail, road and air routes and the all-weather deep draft facility has the capacity to serve the rapidly growing markets of South-East Asia, including China, Japan and Korea.

EVTL, the 24 MMTPA iron-ore export terminal at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is the largest iron ore handling complex in India. The terminal is strategically located in the Bay of Bengal in close proximity to Iron-ore mines located in Chhattisgarh, southern Odisha and Jharkhand.