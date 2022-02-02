Andhra Pradesh extends night curfew by 2 weeks

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the night curfew for two more weeks, with effect from Tuesday. As per the fresh orders issued on Tuesday, the government has taken the decision after reviewing the Covid situation in the state.

The state government had earlier imposed night curfew from January 18 to January 31. However, with daily Covid cases exceeding 10,000, the government has decided to extend the 11 pm to 5 am curfew till February 14.

Tuesday’s government order stated that the instructions and directions for Covid control issued along with the original curfew orders of January would stay and be enforced.

The Covid protocols in place include wearing masks in public, and while traveling on buses.

Along with the implementation of Covid protocols in shops and shopping malls, not more than 200 people are allowed to gather in public places and 100 people indoors.

In theatres too, alternate seats are to be left vacant to ensure physical distancing. All cine-goers are required to wear masks.

Meanwhile, despite pressure from parents and opposition parties, the state government has remained firm on holding physical classes in schools and educational institutions since January 17, following the Sankranti vacations.