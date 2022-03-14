Andhra Pradesh: Five from Hyderabad killed in road accident

Hyderabad: Five persons of a family, from Chandanagar in Hyderabad, were killed in a road accident in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh after their car rammed into a culvert. The accident took place on Sunday.

According to a police official, the car lost control resulting in the mishap on the culvert over Nagarjuna Sagar’s left bank canal near Gauravaram village on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

Two women and a man died on the spot while a six-month-old baby and another man succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a government-run hospital at Jaggayyapet. Another man is undergoing treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, if the car had not hit the culvert, it would have fallen into a canal that was flowing at maximum level.

Police officials said that the victims were on their way to Jangareddygudem in the West Godavari district for a ceremony when the accident occurred.