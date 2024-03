Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was rushed to the hospital by his security personnel after suddenly falling ill on Saturday.

According to officials, Governor Nazeer suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to the Vijayawada Manipal Hospital.

The governor is currently undergoing treatment, though the reason for his sudden illness is yet to be known. But his health appears to be stable at present, the governor’s office said.