Andhra Pradesh govt pegs flood-related damages at Rs 6,800 crore

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated the losses due to the floods at Rs 6,800 crore, according to its preliminary estimates which will be sent to the Centre.
Crops in Andhra Pradesh have been damaged on 1.69 lakh acres, and horticultural crops have been destroyed on 18,000 acres, putting the total number of flood-affected farmers at 2.34 lakh.
Department-wise losses
Roads and buildings department: Rs 2,164.5 crore
Irrigation department: Rs 1,568.6 crore
Municipal administration: Rs 1,160 crore
Revenue department: Rs 750 crore
Electricity department: Rs 481 crore
Agriculture department: Rs 301 crore
Panchayati Raj roads: Rs 167.5 crore
Fisheries department: Rs 157.86 crore
Rural water supply department: Rs 75.5 crore
Horticulture department: Rs 39.9 crore
Animal husbandry department: Rs 11.5 crore
Fire department: Rs 2 crore