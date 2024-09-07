Andhra Pradesh govt pegs flood-related damages at Rs 6,800 crore

AP Government to send preliminary estimates of flood losses to the Centre

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2024 11:02 pm IST
AP government has estimated a loss of Rs 6,800 crore due to floods.

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated the losses due to the floods at Rs 6,800 crore, according to its preliminary estimates which will be sent to the Centre.

Crops in Andhra Pradesh have been damaged on 1.69 lakh acres, and horticultural crops have been destroyed on 18,000 acres, putting the total number of flood-affected farmers at 2.34 lakh.

Also Read
Andhra: TDP MLA accused of sexual assault by colleague; suspended

Department-wise losses

Roads and buildings department: Rs 2,164.5 crore

Irrigation department: Rs 1,568.6 crore

Municipal administration: Rs 1,160 crore

Revenue department: Rs 750 crore

Electricity department: Rs 481 crore

Agriculture department: Rs 301 crore

Panchayati Raj roads: Rs 167.5 crore

Fisheries department: Rs 157.86 crore

Rural water supply department: Rs 75.5 crore

Horticulture department: Rs 39.9 crore

Animal husbandry department: Rs 11.5 crore

Fire department: Rs 2 crore

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2024 11:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button