Andhra Pradesh govt pegs flood-related damages at Rs 6,800 crore

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated the losses due to the floods at Rs 6,800 crore, according to its preliminary estimates which will be sent to the Centre.

Crops in Andhra Pradesh have been damaged on 1.69 lakh acres, and horticultural crops have been destroyed on 18,000 acres, putting the total number of flood-affected farmers at 2.34 lakh.

Department-wise losses

Roads and buildings department: Rs 2,164.5 crore

Irrigation department: Rs 1,568.6 crore

Municipal administration: Rs 1,160 crore

Revenue department: Rs 750 crore

Electricity department: Rs 481 crore

Agriculture department: Rs 301 crore

Panchayati Raj roads: Rs 167.5 crore

Fisheries department: Rs 157.86 crore

Rural water supply department: Rs 75.5 crore

Horticulture department: Rs 39.9 crore

Animal husbandry department: Rs 11.5 crore

Fire department: Rs 2 crore