Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.94 lakh cr budget for FY25

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday presented a budget of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore for FY 25 with a revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 2,35,916.99 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 32,712.84 crore.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, while presenting the budget in the Assembly, said the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12 per cent of the GSDP) and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs 68,742.65 crore (4.19 per cent of the GSDP) for the financial year.

“The budget proposals which I am presenting today were made by keeping the state’s financial position in consideration and to revive the (state) financially by creating wealth. This is aimed at restarting the financial wheels of the state,” said Keshav.

The budget allotted Rs 16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, a portfolio held by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

A total of Rs 29,909 crore for school education and Rs 18,421 crore for Healthcare and Family welfare were allotted in the 2024-25 budget.

Attacking the earlier YSRCP government, Kehsav said by the time the previous regime was out of power, the state’s financial position was on the verge of collapse.

Opposition YSRCP boycotted the session today.