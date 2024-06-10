Andhra Pradesh govt requests elephants from Karnataka

Mysuru: The Andhra Pradesh state government’s appeal to Karnataka government to acquire eight elephants from the Mattigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole national Park and the Dubare Breeding Camp in Kodagu sparked strong objections from animal lovers.

Karnataka, known for having the largest population of elephants in the country with over 6,300 individuals, has always attracted attention from other states regarding its elephant population. However, this latest request has raised concerns among animal enthusiasts who are urging the Karnataka government not to agree to it.

Officials from Andhra Pradesh recently visited Mattigodu and Dubare camp to select the desired elephants. As a result, animal lovers fear that these valuable creatures will be transferred out of state borders against their wishes.

Also Read World’s largest Miyawaki forest in Hyderabad to be expanded

The forest department has yet to respond directly but appears to be adopting a wait-and-see approach. Unfortunately, during this period, Arjuna elephant died during an operation conducted by forest officials in Hassan.

Subsequently, Andhra Pradesh changed its initial request for 22 elephants and instead requested only eight. The forest department then instructed officials at Mattigodu and Nagarhole park to submit a report on whether or not these specified elephants should be granted. The report will play a crucial role in determining whether or not Karnataka accedes to Andhra Pradesh’s demands.

At present, there are 32 elephants at Dubare breeding camp (including two females) and 15 at Mattigodu zone. Many of these animals are aging while the death rate is increasing due to various factors such as illegal logging across different parts of Karnataka.

Additionally, preparations need to be made for Dussehra festival celebrations which require trained elephants. In light of these considerations, concerned animal lovers question whether it is appropriate or ethical give tamed elephants away to neighboring states.

Over the past three years alone, Karnataka has already provided 57 tamed elephants across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat,and other states as per their requests. Given that Tamil Nadu and Kerala also have elephant populations available taming purposes within their own jurisdictions raises further questions about why Andhra Pradesh did not seek assistance from them instead.

Environmental activist Joseph Hoover voiced his concerns by questioning both the decision-making process behind giving away domesticated elephants and why Andhra Pradesh specifically requested them when they already possess their own elephant resources.

The specific names included in Andhra’s demand list are Sriranga and Ganesha (both involved in an earlier elephant capture operation), Junior Abhimanyu and Kumaraswamy from Mattigodu camp,and Lakshmana,Bhishma,Karna,and Mast residing at Dubare camp.

However, the status quo remains uncertain as no official decision regarding granting these requested elephants has been made yet.

Harsh Kumar Chiknaragunda, deputy Conservator Forests (DCF)of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve,stated that two out requested animals were currently being used for various operations within his department.He emphasized that writing a letter addressed to concerned authorities would clarify how crucial those particular animals are.