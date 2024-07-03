Andhra Pradesh govt to adopt free sand policy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2024 9:04 pm IST
Karnataka plans to sell packaged sand at reasonable prices

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Mines, Geology and Excise Minister K Ravindra on Wednesday said the government will supply sand free to everybody in the state by adopting a free sand policy in three months’ time to prop up construction works.

Ravindra said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to adopt a free sand policy to reinvigorate the construction industry, bolstering livelihood prospects for lakhs of construction workers.

Also Read
Amaravati will be rebuilt by restoring investor confidence: Naidu

“The Chief Minister directed officials to frame the guidelines for a free sand policy in the next three months,” Ravindra said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

MS Education Academy

According to the minister, the erstwhile YSRCP government’s sand policy had hit the construction industry in the southern state, resulting in an adverse impact on 40 allied sectors.

He alleged that crores of construction workers suffered due to the previous government’s policy of engaging private agencies to sell sand.

To avoid such a situation and enable perennial construction works across the state, Ravindra said the free sand policy will be adopted, among other initiatives.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2024 9:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button