Andhra Pradesh govt warns theatre owners regarding ‘Bheemla Nayak’

Hyderabad: Ahead of the grand release of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati- starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’, the Andhra Pradesh government issued notices warning the theatre owners to follow the regulations regarding the ticket prices.

Even after Chiranjeevi’s special requests, the government of Andhra Pradesh has been stubborn about movie ticket prices.

As the new government order is yet to come, tickets for ‘Bheemla Nayak’ will be sold at old prices, which might cause a huge loss to the theatre owners, buyers, and the businessmen involved in the trade.

Also, the government has issued strict orders warning the theatre owners, hence not allowing benefit shows or special screenings of the movie.

The current ticket prices are in no way legit for the theatre owners, traders, and distributors to recover the money they have invested in the movie.

No benefit shows and the least pricings may result in many theatres not screening the movie.

While there are talks that the YSRCP people have intentionally postponed the introduction of the new government order, it is also in the news that the special committee is yet to submit the proposals for the ticket price hike.