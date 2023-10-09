Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petitions

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed three bail petitions filed by former CM Chandrababu Naidu in different cases.

Advocate Krishna Murthy informed that the HC dismissed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief’s bail petitions in Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307 cases.

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road case pertains to “manipulating” the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of the inner ring road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu’s regime.

The Angallu case is connected to the riots which took place during a political rally taken out by the TDP chief in August.

Several policemen and supporters of the TDP and the ruling YSRCP were injured in stone pelting, arson and a riot at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district.

The FiberNet case relates to the alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) alleged that irregularities took place from the allotting of the tender to the completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Currently, Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Arrested on September 9

Former AP CM and TDP chief was arrested by the CID on September 9 in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state.

Several TDP leaders then alleged that the arrest was nothing but a political “witch-hunt” and that Naidu was held based on false allegations.

From candle marches to rallies, TDP workers have been demanding the release of Chandrababu Naidu by venting their outrage across the country.

On October 2, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party supporters staged a hunger strike at Lodhi Estate in Delhi against the arrest of the TDP Chief.

A parallel protest was staged by Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari who joined party workers on a hunger strike at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district against Naidu’s arrest.

On October 5, the ACB court extended the TDP chief’s remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19.

The local court took the decision amid continuing intense arguments between CID lawyers. The CID had filed the second custody petition since Naidu reportedly did not cooperate with the investigating officials during interrogation on September 23 and 24.

Earlier, the HC scheduled a hearing for TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s anticipatory bail petition in the same matter, but the CID requested an extension until October 12 to file its reply.

The Supreme Court earlier, gave no interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from PTI)