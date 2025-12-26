Andhra Pradesh High Court work commences in Amaravati

Construction site inspection with engineers and workers at night focusing on steel reinforcement.
The image shows a team of engineers and construction workers inspecting steel reinforcement on a construction site at night for project safety and quality assurance.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana inaugurated the raft foundation works for the new High Court building in the greenfield capital city here.

This marks a major milestone in the state government’s push to accelerate the development of ‘iconic structures’ in the capital city.

Norman Foster and Partners designed HC building

The High Court building is designed by world-renowned architectural firm Norman Foster and Partners.

“Mubarak

The work was initiated after performing special prayers at the site.

“The High Court will be constructed as an iconic B+G+7 floor structure over a total built-up area of 21 lakh square feet, housing 52 court halls,” said an official press release on Thursday.

The Minister noted that construction across Amaravati is progressing rapidly and the HC is one of the seven buildings being developed as iconic structures to define the capital’s skyline.

Memory Khan Seminar

According to Narayana, court halls will be located on the second, fourth and sixth floors, while the Chief Justice’s court will be situated on the eighth floor.

Target 2027

The Municipal Minister said the target is to complete the High Court construction by the end of 2027.

