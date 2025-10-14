Andhra Pradesh inks pact with Google for USD 15 bn AI hub in Vizag

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a mega deal with tech giant Google to set up a USD 15 billion gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the pact the biggest technological milestone for the state and country.

The southern state and Google inked this mega deal in New Delhi in the presence of CM Naidu, Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others.

“A truly historic and auspicious day, marking one of the biggest technology milestones for Andhra Pradesh and India! Today, Andhra Pradesh signed a landmark agreement with Google to set up a USD 15 billion, gigawatt-scale AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

According to the CM, this centre will lay the foundation for India’s first AI city and the “largest AI and data hub outside the United States”.

Further, Naidu noted that this isn’t just a Google project, but also Andhra Pradesh’s, adding India’s AI journey has begun and the state will lead it.

Additionally, Visakhapatnam will host Google’s cable landing station, further strengthening our digital backbone, said the TDP supremo.

With this, India will now connect with the world, bringing the spirit of’ ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ alive, he said.

“AI is key to addressing some of our most pressing challenges, from agriculture and manufacturing to healthcare and finance. It will transform critical sectors, bring far-reaching benefits to our people, enhance governance, empower businesses, and improve lives,” Naidu said.

Further, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in advancing futuristic technology in India.

He also thanked Sitharaman, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others.

The AI hub at Visakhapatnam will be Google’s largest outside the US and will include 1-gigawatt data centre campus, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network, the tech super giant said.

CM Naidu said the state government contacted Google immediately after coming to power and pursued the tech giant relentlessly, culminating in a USD 15 billion investment in data centres.

“As soon as the coalition government (NDA alliance) came to power, we contacted Google. We could reach the target only with relentless follow-up,” Naidu said in an interaction with MPs, MLAs, and TDP leaders after returning from New Delhi, according to a press release.

With the establishment of Google AI data centres in Visakhapatnam, India will witness rapid growth in sectors such as education, health, and agriculture, the CM added.

Calling it a breakthrough for promoting Visakhapatnam as a major IT hub, he said IT Minister Nara Lokesh played a key role in bringing Google to the city.

Naidu urged party leaders to raise awareness among people about the upcoming Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.

According to the chief minister, Google AI data centres will have a transformative effect on the port city similar to Microsoft’s impact on Hyderabad years ago.

“The entry of Microsoft changed the IT scenario in Hyderabad, and now Google AI data centres will bring an AI revolution to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

Naidu added that this achievement was made possible by reestablishing the brand image of Andhra Pradesh over the past 16 months.