Musalmaan allowed nahi: Delhi Rapido driver refuses pick up

“Musalmaan allowed nahi hai meri gaadi mein (Muslims are not allowed in my vehicle),” a Rapido driver allegedly told his Muslim passenger and refused to pick up despite a confirmed booking.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 21, in the national capital, when India celebrated Eid.

Zain, a journalist hailing from Kerala and based in New Delhi, had booked a Rapido cab.

He was assigned Subhash Rawat’s service. However, when Rawat realised Zain was a Muslim, he refused to come.

“Why are you saying I am not allowed? Because I am a Muslim?” Zain asks.

“Yes, Muslims are not allowed in my vehicle. This is not your father’s vehicle,” Rawat replies bluntly and asks the journalist to stop calling him.

Rawat has a rating of 4.5 in the app.

Zain shared a clip of their conversation on social media, which quickly went viral online, with several users demanding strict action against the driver and accountability from the platform.

"Musalmaan allowed nahi hai meri gaadi mein (Muslims are not allowed in my vehicle)," a Rapido driver allegedly told his Muslim passenger and refused to pick up despite a confirmed booking.



The incident occurred on Saturday, March 21, in the national capital, when India… pic.twitter.com/mGPzP7bUFn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 22, 2026

Rapido has issued a public apology, calling the behaviour “completely unacceptable.”

The company said it takes such incidents seriously and assured that it would review the matter. “Your safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful and secure experience for all our passengers,” Rapido released a statement.