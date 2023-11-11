Andhra Pradesh: Leopard cub dies after being run over by vehicle

Forest officials have begun the procedure to conduct a post-mortem on the feline, following the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

Hatakeswaram: A six-month-old leopard cub died at Hatakeswaram near Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh after a vehicle ran over it, said an official on Saturday.

Allen Teron, deputy director, Atmakur, Wildlife Division, Nagarjunsagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve said the accident occurred around 9 pm on Friday.

“It is a leopard cub, about five to six months old. Most probably the leopard was run over by a vehicle,” Teron told PTI and said the accident occurred on a road which leads to Srisailam near Hatakeswaram tri-junction.

Forest officials have begun the procedure to conduct a post-mortem on the feline, following the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

