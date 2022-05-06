Andhra Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Anakapalle, accused absconds

Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old girl was found unconscious with severe bleeding, by her parents. The victim was sexually assaulted by her neighbour, at Anakapalle on Friday morning.

She was straight away taken to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The girl, who went along with her elder sister to the toilet, was taken away by the accused, who lives in the neighbouring house. He sexually assaulted the girl.

When the sister of the victim informed her parents that someone took away her sister, they started searching for her.

The victim’s parents found her in an unconscious state with severe bleeding. Meanwhile, the police reached the hospital and collected information about the incident.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on. The police have made a team of three to catch the accused, who ran away from the spot after committing the crime.