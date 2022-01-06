Andhra Pradesh: Naidu questions CM over outcome of Delhi visit

Amaravati: TDP National President and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday dared Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to explain to the people what he had achieved out of his latest visit to Delhi, said a press release.

Naidu asked whether the CM had asked for Special Status, Polavaram funds, Visakhapatnam railway zone and protection of Vizag Steel Plant. He also asked Jagan Reddy if he had “any courage to tell the people about his achievements”.

Delivering a valedictory address at the party State level meeting here, the TDP chief demanded an unconditional apology from the CM to the people for his “all-round failures on the reorganisation promises”. Naidu alleged that “Jagan Reddy, who spoke of bending the necks of the Centre before the elections, was now surrendering to Delhi for his own personal favours at the cost of the AP future.”

The TDP chief also alleged that the YSRCP had come to power “by bluffing and cheating the AP people” and added, “After coming to power, they started looting all resources of the State. They had betrayed farmers, rythu coolies, construction workers, students, DWCRA women, employees, traders and all sections.”

Chandrababu Naidu demanded an explanation why the Jagan regime was looking at liquor sales as a source of income after promising prohibition.

The TDP chief added that in just three years, Rs. 4 lakh crore loans were brought and alleged that “most of these massive loans were going to the personal family treasury of Jaganmohan Reddy but not to the public exchequer. This Government has not even given accounts for thousands of crores to the CAG. If they carried out welfare, the CM should give details how much was given to which sections of poor beneficiaries.”

Naidu also expressed concern over the continuing reports about the ganja and drugs being supplied to other States from Andhra Pradesh.