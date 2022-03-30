Andhra Pradesh: New districts on April 4

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the reorganization of districts and approved the formation of new districts on April 4 between 9:05 to 9:45 AM.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, it was also decided that the felicitation of volunteers would be held on April 6 and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena would be implemented on April 8.

The chief minister said the targets set for sustainable economic growth should be linked with the new districts. He instructed the officials to complete the identification of suitable land for the construction of new administrative buildings in new districts and added to ensure that there is at least 15 acres of land.

He further instructed the officials to make sure the offices along with camp offices of district collector and Superintendent of Police are in same complex and said to select best designs for those buildings.

The chief minister then directed the officials to give priority to the construction of new buildings in the proposed districts where buildings were taken on a rental basis.

The officials informed the chief minister that they have received 16,600 suggestions and objections from the public regarding the new districts and said they were considered. They also added that district collectors made recommendations after holding discussions with the people and public representatives.

The officials further said they have prepared the proposals for the formation and reorganization of the new district administration after taking all issues including staff division, the six-point formula, and also Presidential orders into consideration.

They informed that a checklist has been prepared to ensure all arrangements are on track and they have prepared new websites and new mechanisms for new districts and added that they have completed changes in the software accordingly. They also said that the handbooks containing information on new districts were also prepared.

The officials also informed the chief minister that they have finalized the offices and camp offices of district collectors and SPs in the new districts and added that government buildings were selected as far as possible and private buildings were taken on lease where government buildings were not available.

Government Advisor ( Public Affairs ) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, CCLA Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, GAD Principal Secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar, Transportation Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Planning Secretary G Vijay Kumar, IT Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Law Secretary V Sunitha, and other officials were present in the meeting.