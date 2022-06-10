Andhra Pradesh: One arrested for attacking TTD employee

Tirumala: A person, identified as Prudvi Raj, attacked a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) employee who was issuing tickets at MBC 34 counter in Tirumala, said the police.

Tirumala DSP Venu Gopal in a statement said, “A person named Prudvi Raj attacked a TTD employee Venkata Ramana, Assistant Manager, at around 8 pm yesterday. At that time, due to the heavy rush, he was engaged in managing the crowd. “

“Then, he, the accused, asked the devotees to come in line. Then, Prudvi Raj went inside the room and attacked the TTD employee in the face. As a result, he received minor injuries immediately. The police and vigilance department reached the spot and arrested Prudvi Raj.”



Later, a case was registered under the relevant section and the accused was remanded to judicial custody, added the police.