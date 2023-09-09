Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan stopped on way to Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police stopped actor politician Pawan Kalyan from entering Vijayawada by road on Saturday night after permission was denied for his chartered aircraft to land at Gannavaram airport.

The vehicle carrying the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader was stopped at several places by the police, triggering strong protest by his supporters.

Also Read TDP chief reaches CID office in Vijayawada after 9-hour road journey

Pawan Kalyan left for Vijayawada by road after the chartered flight was not allowed to take off from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. This followed the request by Andhra Pradesh Police to Gannavaram airport director not to allow the flight to land as Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Vijayawada could lead to law and order problems.

The actor was coming to Vijayawada to meet Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested earlier in the day in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Pawan Kalyan’s convoy of vehicles was stopped at Garikapadu check post in NTR district in Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. The actor’s supporters who had gathered there removed the barricades. The police used mild force to disperse them.

The convoy moved ahead but it was again stopped by the police at Anumanchipalli. Sitting in his car, Pawan Kalyan was watching his supporters jostling with the police personnel. “It’s like you need a visa and passport to enter Andhra Pradesh,” said the JSP leader.

When the police did not allow the vehicle to move ahead, Pawan got down and started walking. The police forcibly stopped him. Irked over the police action, he lied down on the road as a mark of protest. Police officials convinced him to go back into his car.

After the convoy succeeded in moving ahead, it was stopped once again at Jaggaiahpet. Police officials were holding talks with JSP leader Nadendla Manohar. Pawan Kalyan is likely to be sent back to Hyderabad.