Andhra Pradesh pays 1422 crores in power dues as first LPS installment

Hyderabad: The National Power Grid Operator forbade Andhra Pradesh to buy and sell on power exchange platforms, stating a failure of clearing arrears to APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL, regardless of the fact that power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh paid Rs 1,422 crore as their first instalment under Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme.

According to the NPGO, Andhra Pradesh’s distribution companies must pay back Rs 17,060 crores to all power-generating companies.

However, Andhra Pradesh entered an LPS scheme with the central government to clear pending bills to power generating companies in a phased manner, and with the scheme, all the dues till 2022 were being liquidated in a year in 12 instalments.

Energy special chief secretary K Vijayanand recently said that the state paid Rs 1,422 crore as their first instalment.

Also Read Inauguration of Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive

According to sources, power gencos may not have recorded the transactions for the first instalment, and officials are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Because the state has received a lot of rain, irrigation projects like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are overflowing with water. As a result, hydel power production can be increased to make up for any shortfalls until the problem is resolved.