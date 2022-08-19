Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of 'Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive', at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with East Bengal club soccer coach Stephen Constantine during the inauguration of 'Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive', at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of 'Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive', at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)