Inauguration of Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th August 2022 10:46 am IST
Inauguration of Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being felicitated by former East Bengal player Bikash Panji (R) during the inauguration of 'Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive', at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of ‘Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive’, at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with East Bengal club soccer coach Stephen Constantine during the inauguration of ‘Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive’, at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of ‘Raja Suresh Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Archive’, at East Bengal Club in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

