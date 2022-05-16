Andhra Pradesh: Pregnant women traverse 65 km to reach hospital

Tirupati: It is difficult to walk 65 km in hot weather for a normal person and it’s more difficult for a pregnant woman. Varshini, the woman, had to walk 65 kilometers from Tirupati to Naidupeta. By the time she reached Naidupet, it was one o’clock in the middle of the night and the pregnant woman cried out as her hemorrhoids were already intensifying. Surrounding people who noticed the condition called 108 ambulance service. But she gave birth to a baby girl in the ambulance before going to the hospital.

Varshini has come from Rajahmundry to Tirupati with her husband for labor.