Andhra Pradesh: Student dies by suicide at govt hostel in Nandyal

Police said they questioned his classmates and the principal, who described him as "an introvert and never troublesome."

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th September 2025 6:30 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Dhone: A 16-year-old student was found dead by suicide in his room at a government BC hostel in Dhone town of Nandyal district, police said on Monday.

The boy, an intermediate student at the local government junior college, had recently returned from home and was believed to be normal, but had grown withdrawn and isolated himself over the past fortnight, they said.

“He was found hanging in his hostel room,” a police official told PTI.

MS Teachers

According to police, the student was good at academics, had no conflicts with classmates, and there was “no angle of ragging or bullying.”

The boy had earlier complained to his family about poor hostel food and was reluctant to return, but went back after counselling, he added.

Police said they questioned his classmates and the principal, who described him as “an introvert and never troublesome.”

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th September 2025 6:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button