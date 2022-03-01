Andhra Pradesh: Students can renew bus passes online

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada district on Monday announced that students availing of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) service can now apply for the bus pass online.

With regards to the payments for the renewal of bus passes, RTC Vijayawada regional manager M Yesu Danam said, students should pay the amount through http://online.apsrtcpass.in. A unique reference will flash on the screen which the students should produce at the bus pass counter. It will allow students to obtain their original bus pass renewal ticket.

Yesu further stated that a door delivery facility will also be initiated on a pilot basis for educational institutions between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam in a 10-kilometre radius from the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

For those who have renewed their bus passes online, no additional charges will be levied for door delivery until March 31.