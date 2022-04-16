Andhra Pradesh: TDP dares CM to respond on court files theft

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman GV Reddy on Saturday demanded that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond to the theft of documentary evidence from the court in a case involving his own cabinet minister as prime accused.

He said the whole country was stunned after seeing the Nellore court theft which was “unprecedented in the history of the nation,” and that minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy must be removed from the cabinet to ensure proper investigation into the case.

Addressing a press conference, the TDP leader demanded that the government should nab the real culprits responsible for the theft. “Till now, the people have seen robberies in houses, banks, and temples. Now, thieves are targeting the courts and stealing crucial documentary evidence,” he said, asking if the ruling Yuva Sramika Raithu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were trying to protect the real culprits in the theft case.

The TDP leader recalled how former minister S Chandramohan Reddy filed a case against Kakani for releasing forged documents to defame him in 2016. Chandramohan Reddy accused Kakani of spreading false propaganda against him that he amassed Rs 1,000 Cr illegal assets in Singapore. GV Reddy alleged that Kakani had created false flight tickets and visa documents to accuse Chandramohan Reddy of having visited Singapore for his property deals. In the police investigation, all these documents were proved to have been forged.

G.V. Reddy asked how Jagan Reddy could make Kakani a Minister despite knowing that he was accused in over 25 cases as per the election affidavit filed by the minister in 2014. “Now the CM seems to be bent on protecting the minister who is facing the grim prospects of losing the defamation case,” he said.