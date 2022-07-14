Andhra Pradesh: TDP demands withdrawal of GO 39

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday demanded that Government Order (GO) no. 39 issued on July 11 be either amended or withdrawn since it is against the interests of the majority of the students from the state who want to pursue their further studies abroad.

Addressing media persons, MLC P Ashok Babu said that the GO issued in the name of ‘Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena’ is only aimed at denying the majority of aspiring students their chances of pursuing further education in foreign countries. The conditions mentioned in the GO for becoming eligible for studies abroad will only hamper the chances of a lot of students, he said.

Pointing out that during the 2014-19 TDP regime, a total of 4922 students were sanctioned Rs 365 cr through grants for their studies abroad, Ashok Babu said that with the latest GO, not even 25 students will be eligible for further studies in foreign universities under the current scheme.

Apart from this, students already pursuing their studies abroad from 2018 were not paid the instalment amounting to Rs 123 cr due to which some of them had to discontinue their studies, he stated.

With the conditions laid down in the new GO, only the pass-outs from the IITs and IIMs are eligible for their further studies, he said and asked how many of them will go abroad for further studies since most of them will get attractive packages soon after completing their studies in these premier institutes. Also, as per the new GO, only one person from a family is eligible for studies abroad while during the TDP regime there was no such limit, he pointed out.

Ashok Babu demanded that either the conditions in the GO be modified or totally withdrawn only to help the majority of students pursue their studies abroad which will only help the state move further.