Andhra Pradesh: TDP ministers seek Centre’s push for Polavaram

The TDP is a key constituent of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 8:23 pm IST
Polvaram Project meeting
Union Minister RamMohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ramanaidu, and MoS Srinivas Verma met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to advocate for the timely completion of the Polavaram Project. They stressed the need for central support and highlighted the project's critical role in Andhra Pradesh’s development.- X- (@DDIndialive)

New Delhi: Two Union ministers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Monday, seeking financial support for the Polavaram Irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Mohan Naidu and B Srinivasa Varma, along with Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Development Minister N Ramanaidu, emphasised the project’s significance for the state’s development.

Naidu, who handles the Civil Aviation portfolio, highlighted the project’s progress during TDP’s 2014-2019 tenure and subsequent slowdown under the YSRCP rule. He stressed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to expediting the project, an official statement said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Godavari reaches second flood warning level at Bhadrachalam

The TDP ministers assured cooperation with the Centre for the timely completion of the project.

The TDP is a key constituent of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“The importance of Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s growth cannot be overstated, and it will not just benefit our state but will also be a matter of immense pride for all its citizens,” Naidu said.

Despite its national project status, Polavaram has faced delays and cost overruns due to political changes and management issues.

The TDP’s renewed push for central support comes as the party seeks to accelerate development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 8:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button