Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLA pays surprise visit to prasadam factory

Amaravati: Amid the ongoing Tirupati prasadam laddu row, Telugu Desam Patry (TDP) MLA of Prathipadu Varupula Satyaprabha made an unannounced inspection at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple’s prasadam manufacturing unit in Annavaram, on Sunday, September 22.

The MLA along with her NDA accomplices visited the manufacturing unit in her constituency, finding a lack of care towards the quality towards the manufacturing of prasadams. MLA Satyaprabha inspected the godown where ghee, oil, sugar, and other ingredients are stored.

Meeting the staff and the superintendent she raised questions over the receding quality of the prasadam in recent times and expressed anger upon finding the food safety failures found in the unit where she found that ghee, sugar and rice were not stored and used satisfactorily.