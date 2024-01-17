Andhra Pradesh: TDP slams CM Jagan for skipping WEF

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2024 11:40 pm IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Amaravati: The TDP on Wednesday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for skipping the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and said the state has suffered heavy losses with regard to foreign investments in the last five years.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said Reddy chose to give the summit a miss while Telangana and Karnataka chief ministers are making the most of it.

Also Read
AP polls: Sharmila’s entry into Andhra makes YSRCP jittery

“Due to the inefficiency of the chief minister, the state has suffered heavy damage in the past five years with regard to foreign investments… Jagan has skipped the Davos global summit this year too which is very helpful in attracting foreign investments for the state,” Pattabhiram said at a press conference.

MS Education Academy

He said Reddy attended the WEF only once in the past five years but even then, he could not bring any investments for the state.

The TDP leader also criticised Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath for failing to take representatives to Davos this year.

Pattabhiram said TDP supremo and former chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had attended the WEF every year between 2014 and 2019 to attract foreign investments for Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2024 11:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button