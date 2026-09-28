Andhra Pradesh: TDP worker accuses DSP of using casteist slurs

Hyderabad: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker from Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, has accused a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DPS) of using casteist slurs and expletives against him.

In a video message addressed to AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the man, S Suresh, a native of M Lingapuram village, said that the incident occurred on September 26, when he received a WhatsApp message from the DSP Ramanji Nayak.

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker from Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, has accused a Deputy Superintendent of Police of using casteist slurs and expletives against him.



In a video message addressed to AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the man, S Suresh, a native of M Lingapuram… pic.twitter.com/LKX0yL80I3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

“Since I don’t understand English, I replied to the text, asking the DSP what he wanted to convey. I received a WhatsApp call from the DSP, who began abusing me and said, “I will kill you with a knife.” He also abused my mother, Suresh alleged.

Claiming his life is under threat, Suresh said that Nayak also threatened to kill him in front of the villagers. The man also accused Circle Inspector Suresh Reddy of threatening him.

In an appeal to the CM, Suresh said, “Sir, I am a Telugu Desam Party kaaryakarta from M Lingapuram village and a member of the Ambedkar Mission in Nandyal district. I request you to take action against the DSP and serve justice to me.”

Suresh said the DSP and the CI would be responsible if he is jailed in false cases in the future or is killed.