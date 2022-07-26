Andhra Pradesh: Tension during TDP protest in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed here on Tuesday during Dalit Garjana dharna by main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

When the police denied permission for the protest, some TDP leaders climbed on a water tank near Dharna Chowk.

The protest was called by the Scheduled Caste cell of the TDP to demand the implementation of welfare schemes for the Dalits.

A group of TDP leaders led by SC cell president M. S. Raju climbed on the water tank to register their protest.

Police arrested the TDP leaders and shifted them to the police station.

The TDP leaders alleged that the police withdrew permission after granting the same for the dharna. They termed the YSRCP government as ‘anti-Dalit’.

Several TDP leaders were placed under house arrest by the police in the early morning in view of the dharna.

Police erected barricades at various places to stop the protestors from gathering at Dharna Chowk.

Former minister Diveneni Uma, Varla Ramaiah, Buddha Venkanna, G. Rammohan Rao, and Ashok Babu were among the leaders placed under house arrest.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member and former minister Nakka Anand Babu alleged that the state government was not providing funds for the welfare schemes for Dalits.

He was stopped by police when he was heading to Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada to participate in the protest.

Anand Babu had heated arguments with police officers who stopped him. He took strong objection to the attitude of the police.

He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was using undemocratic means to stop peaceful and democratic protests.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)