Andhra Pradesh: Three arrested in boy immolation case

Cherukupalli: Three men were arrested for setting a minor boy on fire resulting in his death in Bapatla district, police said on Saturday.

Pamu Venkateswar Reddy (20), the prime accused, along with three other persons- Pamu Gopi Reddy (25), Mandela Veera Babu (20) and Tumma Sambi Reddy- waylaid the boy, thrashed him, poured petrol on his person and set him ablaze, police said.

“The incident took place on Friday (June 16) at 5.30 am. The accused and three of his accomplices were said to be waiting for the victim since 4 am,” Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told PTI on Saturday.

The boy was found dead in a remote place in Cherukupalli village.

He said the motive behind the murder was the boy’s opposition to Venkateswara Reddy’s harassment of his sister. Police said the accused sexually harassed her under the guise of love.

On learning about the affair, he informed everyone and also complained to Venkateswara Reddy’s mother that her son was harassing his sister.

Venkateswara Reddy’s mother allegedly threatened to commit suicide over the issue.

Angered over the developments in the issue, Venkateswara Reddy developed a grudge against the boy and burnt him alive.

Police said they picked up Venkateswara Reddy on Friday and interrogated him and he confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the fourth accused, Sambi Reddy, is on the run.