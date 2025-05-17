Andhra Pradesh: Three killed as car rams into truck from behind

Kakinada: Three people died after the car in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck from behind in this district in the wee hours of Saturday, a police official said.

This accident occurred at Tuni on National Highway 16 at around 2 am, and two passengers of the car died instantly, and another died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said the official.

“Five sales executives were returning from an office meeting held in Vizag to Rajahmundry in the car when the accident occurred. Three of them died in the accident. The survivors are out of danger,” the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Police booked a case under Section 104 A of BNS.