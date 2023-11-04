Andhra Pradesh to take up caste-based census

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take up a comprehensive caste-based census in the state.

The decision was taken on Friday, November 3, at a meeting of the state Cabinet, presided over by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the discussion on the issue, the CM observed that the caste-based census would be helpful for alleviating the lives of oppressed classes and taking their social empowerment to the next level.

The decision has come amid the national debate over the issue after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar recently released the findings of the caste-based survey.

Several key decisions taken

According to a statement issued by the CMO, it appreciated the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha as 11,700 camps have been conducted so far in which 6.4 crore medical tests were carried out.

More than 8,72,000 eye tests were also conducted with around 11,300 persons undergoing eye surgeries, while eye glasses were distributed to more than 5,22,000 persons.

CM suggested that all ministers should actively participate in Aarogya Suraksha, which would be conducted again from January 1.

The Cabinet decided to undertake another public awareness campaign about the YSR Aarogyasri programme from November 15 to December 15 to help people download the Aarogyasri App and educate them about free medical treatment of various diseases being provided at the listed hospitals.

The Cabinet has ratified the State Investment Promotion Board’s approval of fresh investments worth Rs 19,037 crore that would provide employment opportunities to 69,565 persons,

It also decided to implement a new land allotment policy for setting up industries.

The Cabinet cleared allotment of 5,400 acres of land for Ecoren Energy India Ltd to establish 902 MW solar energy plants in Nandyala and YSR districts. Two acres of land will be allotted to MRK Group to establish hotels in Tirupati district.

The Cabinet has also agreed to the proposal of establishing an 800 MW wind energy plant and allot another 100 acres of land to establish National Law University in Kurnool district.

It has permitted the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to transform the 1,200 acres of land allotted at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district for setting up thermal power plant in green hydrogen zone and raise Rs 95,000 crore investments through NTPC.

It has agreed to provide a huge concession on payment of electricity duty by the ferroalloys industry, which employs nearly 50,000 persons. It will impose a financial burden of Rs 766 crore on the state exchequer.

It has also decided to provide guarantee for securing a loan of Rs 5,000 crore for procurement of Kharif paddy by the Civil Supplies Corporation and MARKFED.

Besides ratifying the DA hike by 3. 64 per cent for government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2022, the Cabinet has also approved the local cadre and direct recruitment draft 2023 under which the state would be divided into six zones. Except the posts of department heads, commissionerate and other state level posts, 95 per cent of the appointments for other posts would be filled from locals.

Fulfilling the election promise made to journalists, the Cabinet has also decided to allot house sites of three cents each to working journalists.