Andhra Pradesh: TTD suspends 4 employees over non-Hindu allegations

“TTD has suspended four of its employees on the grounds of allegations that they practise other faiths,” said an official press release on Saturday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2025 1:21 pm IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)- X

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple here, has suspended four employees based on allegations that they are non-Hindus and practising other religions.

The temple body suspended Deputy Executive Engineer (quality control) B Elizar, staff nurse of BIRRD Hospital, S Rosi, grade-1 pharmacist of BIRRD Hospital, M Premavati and G Asuntha from SV Ayurveda Pharmacy.

These employees are believed to have violated the institution’s code of conduct and acted irresponsibly in their duties while representing and working for a Hindu religious organisation, it said.

After examining the report submitted by the TTD Vigilance Department and other evidence, departmental action was taken against them as per the rules and the four employees were immediately suspended, the release added.

