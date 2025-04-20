Andhra Pradesh: Two boys killed in lightning strike

Prakasam: Two boys were killed after they were struck by lightning while playing cricket in Pedda Obinenipalle village in this district on Sunday evening. A farmer was also seriously injured, police said.

The two boys, Akash (18) and Sunny (17) were fatally struck while standing under a tree.

Also Read Two arrested after seizure of gelatine sticks in Andhra Pradesh

“Around 20 students were playing cricket in an open land. The two students were struck by lightning while standing under a tree,” a police official told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS Act. Further investigation is underway.