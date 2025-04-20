Andhra Pradesh: Two boys killed in lightning strike

"Around 20 students were playing cricket in an open land. The two students were struck by lightning while standing under a tree," a police official told PTI.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th April 2025 9:39 pm IST
Prakasam: Two boys were killed after they were struck by lightning while playing cricket in Pedda Obinenipalle village in this district on Sunday evening. A farmer was also seriously injured, police said.

The two boys, Akash (18) and Sunny (17) were fatally struck while standing under a tree.

“Around 20 students were playing cricket in an open land. The two students were struck by lightning while standing under a tree,” a police official told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS Act. Further investigation is underway.

