Two arrested after seizure of gelatine sticks in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two persons in connection with the seizure of gelatine sticks in Bapatla district.

Those arrested include Hanumantha Rao, a local leader of the YSR Congress Party.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramanjaneyulu announced the arrests on Sunday. The police also confiscated a transport vehicle.

The DSP said that the explosives are worth Rs 20 lakh, adding that they have uncovered a widespread smuggling network linked to a licensed supplier.

Earlier, state Home Minister Vanagalpudi Anitha had ordered a probe into the seizure of 7.5 tonnes of explosives.

She directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of illegal trade of gelatine sticks. There are allegations that gelatine sticks were being illegally traded under the pretext of a granite business.

Home Minister Vanagalpudi Anitha on Sunday spoke to the Director General of Police and the District Superintendent of Police.

She asked the police to find out if the recovery of explosives was related to the blast that occurred in Vinukonda in 2023. A person had died in an explosion in Ballikurava during the Panchayat Raj elections.

Police went on alert after the recovery of explosive material on Saturday. Several gelatine sticks were seized by the police. About 2,300 detonators were also allegedly stored in a granite factory in Ballikurava mandal.

Police found the explosives in a warehouse on the Martur highway in the Bapatla district on Saturday. The warehouse allegedly belongs to the YSR Congress party leader.

After receiving credible information, the SP ordered a raid on the warehouse, where the police found a huge quantity of gelatine sticks stored there.

According to police officers, there were no permissions for the storage of explosives, and registered a case and took up an investigation.

Police were trying to find out the source of the gelatine sticks. They were also trying to identify the people who were illegally buying the explosives.