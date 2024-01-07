Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in bus-truck collision

Vijayawada: Two persons were killed and six others injured when an TSRTC bus collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Macherla in Gudluru mandal.

The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) rammed into a truck from the rear.

The front portion of the bus was badly mangled in the collision.

Bus driver Vinod (45) died on the spot while seven passengers were injured.

The injured were first taken to the Kavali Area hospital and were later shifted to Nellore.

One of the passengers, Sithamma (65) succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The TSRTC bus with about 30 passengers was heading to Tirupati from Miryalguda in Telangana.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.