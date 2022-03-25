Andhra Pradesh: VHP accuses government of ‘supporting’ conversions

Vijayawada: Vishwa Hindu Parishad general secretary Milind Parande has accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of supporting “religious conversions” in the state and said that the reservation benefits should be denied to people who change their religion.

“The fruits of the reservation should not be given to converts. Vishwa Hindu Parisad agitation is being carried out across the country in this regard. Especially in Andhra Pradesh, conversions are on the rise.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is of the opinion that the state government is supporting this,” Parande said at a press conference here.

He said salaries to those having “religious designations” should be stopped with immediate effect and said it was “unconstitutional”.

The VHP general secretary further said that the state government should ensure that reservation policy should apply “only to Hindus” and not to the people from the SC, ST community converting to other religions.

“Those who convert should be removed from jobs obtained through reservation policy,” he said.