Andhra Pradesh: Woman raped, impregnated by father

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from the East Godawari district of Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Sunday a woman was allegedly raped and impregnated by her father.

Following the incident, the woman’s mother filed a complaint with the Panjagutta police in Hyderabad. A Zero FIR was lodged by the police and transferred to the neighbouring state, on the basis of jurisdiction. In her complaint, the woman mentioned that her daughter was living with her father, while she has been working in Hyderabad.

When the woman visited her native place, the daughter complained of poor health. The woman brought her daughter to Hyderabad for a medical checkup, where the doctor confirmed that the daughter was pregnant. The victim has been sent for a medical examination.