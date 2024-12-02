Andhra Pradesh: Works for Amaravathi constructions to begin in January

Amaravathi: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Monday, December 2, decided to call for tenders for various works worth Rs 11,467 crore, including the construction of major buildings in the capital region of Amaravathi.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) P Narayana announced that the construction works will begin in January 2025 and will be completed in three years.

The 41st CRDA meeting was chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, where he gave consent for taking up the works for laying 360 km long trunk roads at a cost of Rs 2,498 crore, and for building reservoirs and a gravity canal across the Pala Vagu and Kondaveeti Vagu, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,585 crore.

The residential complexes for gazetted, non-gazetted, class four and officers from the All India Services will be built for Rs 3,523 crore, while Rs 3,859 crore will be spent for providing basic amenities on the returnable layouts in the lands allotted to the farmers.

P Narayana said that the chief minister has directed the officials to take up underground drainage works, installation of street lights, supply of drinking water and other works on international standards.

Stating that tenders have already been called for the designs of five iconic towers, including the new Assembly and the High Court buildings, P Narayana assured that tenders for the iconic buildings will be called for by the end of December 2024.

He said that the previous ruling dispensation made every attempt to prevent Amaravathi from being made the capital of AP, and by making false claims about creating three capitals, the previous government had totally decimated Amaravathi.

“As per the promise made to the five crore people of the state, Amaravathi will be completed in the next three years,” the minister assured.