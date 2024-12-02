Telangana, Andhra Pradesh chief secretaries discuss bifurcation issues

Amaravathi: In a positive development, the chief secretaries of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh held a meeting at the office of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Mangalagiri on Monday, December 2, to discuss the pending bifurcation issues which have remained unresolved between the two Telugu-speaking states.

Also Read Govt paying Rs 6500 cr interest on Rs 7 lakh crore debt: Telangana CM

The dialogue between Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari and AP chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad is conceived as a continuation of the meeting between the chief ministers of the two states that took place in Hyderabad on July 5.

The committee of officials discussed various issues that were discussed during the preliminary meeting of the chief ministers.