Andhra Pradesh: YS Avinash Reddy retains Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Amaravati: Incumbent Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy has retained his seat by defeating his nearest opponent TDP candidate Chandipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy by a margin of 65,914 votes. Congress candidate YS Sharmila finished third.

Kadapa Lok Sabha election results 2024

Candidate Party Votes YS Avinash Reddy INC 5,97,809 Chandipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy TDP 5,31,895 YS Sharmila YSRCP 1,35,826

Kadapa Lok Sabha segment has been among the most speculated parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh lately, as it has stirred a conflict within the politically powerful family of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), owing to the murder of its former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy just before the previous Lok Sabha elections.



The YS family has been vertically divided after the murder in March 2019, with YS Jagan and YS Avinash standing on one side, and APCC chief YS Sharmila, YS Vijayamma and Dr YS Sunitha (daughter of YS Vivekananda) on the other side.



It’s a high stakes battle for people within the family, as YS Avinash, who is an accused in the murder of his paternal uncle, is seeking a straight third term. His opponent Sharmila, who openly revolted against her sibling Jagan, has contested against Avinash this time around.



It is noteworthy to observe that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NOTA (none of the above) had secured the third place, receiving 14,692 votes (1.19 %).



Kadapa LoK Sabha segment comprises Badvel (SC), Kadapa, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur and Mydukur assembly constituencies. YSRCP has won all these constituencies in the 2019 assembly elections.

Kadapa Lok Sabha election results 2019

Name of candidate Party No of votes/ Vote share (%) YS Avinash Reddy YSRCP 7,83,499 (63.41) Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipirala TDP 4,02,773 (32.6) NOTA (none of the above) 14,692 (1.19)



The Congress has won from this segment 10 times out of the 15 times general elections were conducted here. CPI won twice, TDP once, and YSRCP has won twice from here (last two terms).



Muslims and Dalits constitute a considerable vote bank in this segment, forming more than 30% of the vote bank.

Kadapa Lok Sabha election results 2014

Name of candidate Party No of votes/Vote share (%) YS Avinash Reddy YSRCP 6,71,983 (43.34)

Srinivasa Reddy Reddeppagari TDP 4,81,660 (31.07) Ajaya Kumar Veena INC 14,319 (0.92)



In short, it has been a perception management campaign from both Sharmila and Avinash, who are cousins by blood, separated by the blood marks of YS Vivekananda, who had served as the member of parliament from Kadapa twice, once in 1999, and again in 2004, when his brother YS Rajasekhara Reddy first became the chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.



It is worth mentioning that YSR had himself stated that there could be no politics in Kadapa without YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Kadapa Lok Sabha election results 2009

Name of candidate Party No of votes/Vote share (%) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy INC 5,42,611 (40.26) Palem Srikanth Reddy TDP 3,63,765 (26.99) Dr Khaleel Basha PRAP 63,309 (4.7)



